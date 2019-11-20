MIAMI – He's given haircuts to and styled some of the biggest names in baseball.

Now, Hugo "Juice" Tandron is looking to give back for Thanksgiving at his Headz Up Barbershop in Miami Lakes.

The man known to many as the "Marlins barber" is holding his first turkey giveaway at noon Sunday. ​​​​​​

Tandron has been cutting the hair of Marlins players for more than 20 years. He's since expanded to working with even opposing players who stop by for a cut when they visit Marlins Park. His work has made him a well-known figure in South Florida as someone who loves his hometown.

He says he teamed up with 24 HRS Restoration to have this event for the less fortunate in his community.

The event is for families in need and it's one turkey per family until all turkeys are handed out.

Headz Up Barbershop is located at 16529 NW 57th Ave. in Miami Lakes.