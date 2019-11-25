MIAMI – The Miami Marlins Foundation handed out 1,000 meals at the 10th annual Miami Marlins Home Plate Meals Distribution sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The foundation, which is partnered with Feeding South Florida, hosted the event on the West Plaza at Marlins Park where families had the opportunity to meet Marlins players and staff, and also receive a Thanksgiving dinner including a turkey and other side items.

The Marlins partnered with more than 50 nonprofit agencies to distribute 1,000 meal vouchers to local underserved families.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Marlins player Isan Diaz, Miguel Rojas and Lewis Brinson, and Marlins Alumni Alex Gonzalez and Charles Johnson, helped distribute the food items to the families.