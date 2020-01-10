79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Sports

Jimmy Butler fined $35,000 for exchange with T.J. Warren

Heat star’s social media rant after game results in costlier penalty than Pacers forward received

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Heat, Pacers, Jimmy Butler, T.J. Warren, NBA, Basketball
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of a game in Indianapolis, Jan. 8, 2020. Warren was called for his second technical foul later in the play. The Heat won 122-108.
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of a game in Indianapolis, Jan. 8, 2020. Warren was called for his second technical foul later in the play. The Heat won 122-108. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler’s exchange with Indiana’s T.J. Warren will cost him $35,000.

The NBA announced Friday that the Miami Heat star and Pacers forward have been fined for their roles in Wednesday night’s incident.

Butler and Warren received technical fouls after they exchanged words and had to be separated with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 122-108 win in Indianapolis.

After Butler’s offensive foul on the next play, Warren taunted Butler, prompting a second technical foul and ejection.

As Warren left the court, Butler blew him kisses.

Warren was fined $25,000 for the incident. That’s $10,000 less than the fine levied on Butler.

After the game, Warren took to Instagram and told Warren, "don’t be mad you can’t guard me.” The post included a picture of the Heat’s schedule with their next game, scheduled for March 20, circled. He warned, “we will see what you about in March.”

The NBA cited Butler’s decision to “escalate the incident via social media” as the reason for the heftier penalty.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: