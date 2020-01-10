Jimmy Butler fined $35,000 for exchange with T.J. Warren

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler’s exchange with Indiana’s T.J. Warren will cost him $35,000.

The NBA announced Friday that the Miami Heat star and Pacers forward have been fined for their roles in Wednesday night’s incident.

Butler and Warren received technical fouls after they exchanged words and had to be separated with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 122-108 win in Indianapolis.

After Butler’s offensive foul on the next play, Warren taunted Butler, prompting a second technical foul and ejection.

As Warren left the court, Butler blew him kisses.

Warren was fined $25,000 for the incident. That’s $10,000 less than the fine levied on Butler.

After the game, Warren took to Instagram and told Warren, "don’t be mad you can’t guard me.” The post included a picture of the Heat’s schedule with their next game, scheduled for March 20, circled. He warned, “we will see what you about in March.”

The NBA cited Butler’s decision to “escalate the incident via social media” as the reason for the heftier penalty.