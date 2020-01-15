Chris Silva signs NBA contract with Heat

MIAMI – Chris Silva’s NBA dream is officially coming true.

The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Silva has signed an NBA contract.

Silva joined the Heat as a two-way player, but earned his way to a roster spot.

He gained national attention when his mother flew in from Africa to see him for the first time in three years.

Silva played his college basketball at South Carolina.

He has appeared in 30 games with the Heat averaging 3.5 points and 3-1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes of action.