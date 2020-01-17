What to know for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

MIAMI – The biggest sporting event in the United States is about to descend upon South Florida. If you’re not a football junkie, but are still interested in the big game, here’s what you need to know.

SUPER BOWL LIV

TEAMS - AFC champion vs. NFL champion

LOCATION - Hard Rock Stadium

DATE - Sunday, February 1

KICKOFF - 6:30 p.m.

This will be the sixth Super Bowl held at what is currently known as Hard Rock Stadium. The first game played at the home of the Miami Dolphins came in 1995 when San Francisco defeated Cincinnati in Super Bowl XXIII. The most recent game was in 2010 as the Saints beat the Colts 31-17 to win Super Bowl XLIV.

HALFTIME SHOW

Other than the game itself, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year. At Super Bowl LIV, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will share the stage; and if history is any indicator, they will likely bring along a few of their superstar friends.

SUPER BOWL TICKETS

Good luck getting tickets unless you own an NFL team or your name is Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates. Face value tickets are already expensive, but when they become available on the second-hand market the prices become something that will have you considering taking out a second mortgage. If you don’t trust anyone other than the NFL, CLICK HERE to secure your seats.

PAST MIAMI SUPER BOWLS