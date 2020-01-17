What to know for Super Bowl LIV in Miami
The who, what and when of South Florida’s big game
MIAMI – The biggest sporting event in the United States is about to descend upon South Florida. If you’re not a football junkie, but are still interested in the big game, here’s what you need to know.
SUPER BOWL LIV
- TEAMS - AFC champion vs. NFL champion
- LOCATION - Hard Rock Stadium
- DATE - Sunday, February 1
- KICKOFF - 6:30 p.m.
This will be the sixth Super Bowl held at what is currently known as Hard Rock Stadium. The first game played at the home of the Miami Dolphins came in 1995 when San Francisco defeated Cincinnati in Super Bowl XXIII. The most recent game was in 2010 as the Saints beat the Colts 31-17 to win Super Bowl XLIV.
HALFTIME SHOW
Other than the game itself, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year. At Super Bowl LIV, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will share the stage; and if history is any indicator, they will likely bring along a few of their superstar friends.
SUPER BOWL TICKETS
Good luck getting tickets unless you own an NFL team or your name is Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates. Face value tickets are already expensive, but when they become available on the second-hand market the prices become something that will have you considering taking out a second mortgage. If you don’t trust anyone other than the NFL, CLICK HERE to secure your seats.
PAST MIAMI SUPER BOWLS
- SUPER BOWL II - Green Bay defeated Oakland 33-14
- SUPER BOWL III - N.Y. Jets defeated Baltimore 16-7
- SUPER BOWL V - Baltimore defeated Dallas 16-13
- SUPER BOWL X - Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 21-17
- SUPER BOWL XIII - Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 35-31
- SUPER BOWL XXIII - San Francisco defeated Cincinnati 20-16
- SUPER BOWL XXIX - San Francisco defeated San Diego 49-26
- SUPER BOWL XXXIII - Denver defeated Atlanta 34-14
- SUPER BOWL XLI - Indianapolis defeated Chicago 29-17
- SUPER BOWL XLIV - New Orleans defeated Indianapolis 31-17
