Antonio Brown’s trainer arrested after incident at former NFL player’s Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers surrounded the Hollywood home of troubled NFL star Antonio Brown on Tuesday afternoon in the Hollywood Oaks gated community.

Hollywood police officer Christian Lata confirmed that an arrest was made at Brown’s home.

The man arrested was identified as Glenn Holtz, Brown’s trainer. Police did not say whether Brown was involved or if he is part of their investigation.

“(Holtz) was subsequently taken into custody and arrested for burglary with battery,” Lata said.

Officers tried making contact with Brown for his side of the story, but even that proved to be a challenge for police.

“He was on scene, but unfortunately officers attempted to make contact with him and were unsuccessful,” Lata said.

There was a large Allied Van Lines’ moving truck parked in front of the home during the investigation. A crime scene technician took a picture of the truck driver’s stomach.

Hollywood Police Department crime scene technician takes a picture of a man's stomach on Tuesday in front of an Allied Van Lines moving truck parked in front of Antonio Brown's home. (SKY 10)

According to the Hollywood Police Department, six officers were called to the home after someone called 911. The caller reported there was a battery outside the home at 3600 Estate Oak Circle, police said.

“I don’t want my kids to be seeing famous athletes causing trouble, because that’s not good role modeling, as a parent that bothers me,” Brown’s neighbor, Risa Chopp, said after she learned officers were in her neighborhood again because of trouble at Brown’s home.

Nicole Jacobs, who also lives in the neighborhood, said she started noticing officers were coming around more often to his home late last year.

“I guess when the change between him and the NFL happened all of a sudden publicity started coming to the neighborhood, and then I guess, you know, stuff started happening at home,” Jacobs said.

Police are continuing to investigate and expect to have more answers in the morning.

Lata would not confirm if there was a warrant out for Brown’s arrest, only saying it was an open investigation.

The wide receiver played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for eight years. Last year, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, but after a confrontation with the team’s general manager, he was released. The New England Patriots signed him shortly after, but they also cut him after just one game. Brown’s outbursts have been concerning enough that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently announced that he was conditionally terminating the relationship until Brown sought counseling.

The free agent, who was raised in Miami’s Liberty City and attended Miami Norland Senior High School, has an ongoing conflict with Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his three sons, 5-year-old Autonomy, 4-year-old Ali and 2-year-old Antonio.

Broward County court records show Kyriss, 30, filed a paternity lawsuit against Brown, 31, on Jan. 15 to determine child support and custody.

Officers went to the home Jan. 13 when Brown accused Kyriss, a former teacher from Ohio, of trying to steal one of his cars. In a video Brown recorded himself and posted on Instagram, he is seen shouting expletives at her in front of two boys.

“You don’t drive Bentleys,” Brown said. “This is not your life.”

Warning: Offensive language

Brown grabbed a clear plastic bag full of multicolored penis-shaped gummy candy and threw it in Kyriss’ direction. He also shouted expletives at Hollywood police officers.

“Take her to jail,” Brown said.

When the officers ignored his request, he became enraged and continued to lash out at the officers. In response, the department returned his donation for the Hollywood Police Athletic League’s 7 on 7 football program.

Late last year, Brown evicted Kyriss from the home. On Dec. 14, he wrote to Kyriss’ father on Twitter: “Come get your daughter. She bringing the police to my house 3 days in a row.”