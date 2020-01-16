South Florida agent Drew Rosenhaus drops client Antonio Brown, report says

MIAMI – The ever-dwindling list of Antonio Brown supporters has reportedly lost another member.

ESPN reports South Florida sports agent Drew Rosenhaus has notified officials that he has terminated his relationship with Brown until the troubled receiver seeks counsel.

Adam Schefter reported Rosenhaus informed the NFL Players Association of his intent on Thursday. According to Schefter, Rosenhaus would like to continue working with Brown, but not before he gets help.

Brown, a Miami-native, has continually found himself in trouble since last year when he demanded a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After he being dealt to Oakland, the Raiders dumped him before the season for a multitude of issues.

Brown was quickly signed by New England, but released by the Patriots amid rape allegations.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Police Athletic League severed ties with Brown after video showed the seven-time Pro Bowler shouting obscenities at a Hollywood officer during a domestic disturbance. Following the announcement, the league returned a donated check sent by Brown.