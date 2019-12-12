Antonio Brown attends rescheduled deposition at Miami-Dade County courthouse

MIAMI – One day after taking to Twitter to rant about the NFL, Antonio Brown walked into the Miami-Dade County courthouse for a deposition.

Wearing white socks with sandals, blue suit shorts, a large gold chain and dark sunglasses on a rainy and overcast Thursday morning in Miami, the former wide receiver didn’t speak to Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez as he entered the courthouse about an hour-and-a-half late.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown makes his way to the Miami-Dade County courthouse for a deposition, Dec. 12, 2019, in Miami.

Brown was back in court for a deposition that had to be rescheduled after he was “noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly” during a previous deposition earlier this year, an attorney for the South Florida landlord who is suing him said in an Oct. 2 motion.

George Minski, who represents the owner of a condo at the Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, claims Brown's Sept. 24 deposition was tarnished with "tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner."

According to a lawsuit filed in August 2018, Brown trashed the condo he was renting at the Mansions at Acqualina. The plaintiff is seeking in excess of $15,000 in damages.

Minski's motion outlines how the problems with Brown arose "even before the deposition began" when the former Miami Norland Senior High School star arrived almost 30 minutes late.

Once the deposition started, "almost immediately" Brown was "belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions, despite there being no objection to the questioning coming from his counsel," Minski wrote.

Instead of answering the questions, Brown repeatedly chanted, "as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding, namely" that the discussions should involve Brown's counterclaim, Minski wrote.

The seven-time Pro Bowl player spent the offseason with the Oakland Raiders after nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was released after publicly demanding a trade before the season began.

He was released by the New England Patriots after appearing in just one game this season -- a 43-0 win against his hometown Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brown went on a tirade in a series of tweets Wednesday, accusing the NFL of being racist and questioning why Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing despite previous rape allegations. He is facing his own rape allegations in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Britney Taylor, a former trainer he met while playing college football at Central Michigan University.

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, had no comment on his client’s tweets or Thursday’s deposition.