Antonio Brown posts live video after police show up at his Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Several police cars were outside the South Florida home of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The incident, which happened on Saturday at Brown's home in Hollywood, was livestreamed, by Brown, on social media.

According to TMZ, the mother of one of Brown's children showed up at his home accompanied by police officers in order to retrieve some of her child's clothing.

Brown, 31, livestreamed part of the situation on his Instagram page.

Sources told TMZ that officers were requested by the woman to join her at Brown's home in order to pick up the clothes, and weren't responding to anything illegal or any wrongdoing by the unemployed receiver.

Brown has been out of the NFL since late September after stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots this season. He previously played nine years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.