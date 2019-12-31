76ºF

Antonio Brown invites locals to New Years Eve workout at Boggs Park

Former Pro Bowl receiver has fun with fans at Hollywood park

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Former NFL star receiver Antonio Brown held an impromptu football practice with dozens of local children and young adults on Tuesday.

Currently unemployed after stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots this season, Brown put out a call on Twitter for people to come work out with him.

At 11:42 a.m., Brown sent a tweet telling his followers to "Bring Ya Cleats" for a 2 p.m. workout.

As you can imagine, a good crowd arrived at Boggs Park in Hollywood for their chance to toss the pigskin with Brown.

Some brave attendees even tried defending Brown one-on-one.

At one point, the park's sprinklers came on, though it didn't stop the group from having their fun.

Brown, who called his recent work out with the New Orleans Saints a “publicity stunt,” is waiting to hear back from the NFL following a sexual assault allegation.

Antonio Brown at Boggs Park in Hollywood.

