Looking for tickets to Super Bowl LIV? That’ll be $7,000, please

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are expected to spend record-breaking prices on tickets to Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.

Be prepared to shell out an average of about $7,000 per ticket for a seat at Hard Rock Stadium.

"For a point of reference, our previous, most expensive Super Bowl was two years ago, and that came out to around $5,500, so really a pretty big jump this year," Chris Leydon of SeatGeek told Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez.

That price point is about $100 more than one of the cheapest average tickets available.

The cheapest ticket prices for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium are about $5,400. (WPLG)

"If you're in the first few rows, at the 50-yard line, the best seats in the house, you're going to pay at least 10 (thousand), maybe more than $20,000 a ticket," Leydon said.

Leydon believes the reason for the inflated rates is two-fold.

First and foremost are the teams playing in the Super Bowl.

"They're two fan bases that haven't been to the Super Bowl in some time," Leydon said.

The 49ers haven't been to a Super Bowl since the 2012 season and haven't won the Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXIX. That Super Bowl was played in the same stadium 25 years ago.

It's been even longer for the Chiefs, who are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Information from SeatGeek shows that the Kansas City area is tops in the country for those shopping for Super Bowl tickets, followed by New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston.

Another driver of ticket prices is the destination -- sunny South Florida.

A sign for Super Bowl LIV appears outside Hard Rock Stadium, Jan. 22, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (WPLG)

"Miami is, obviously, maybe the best place to host the Super Bowl," Leydon said.

The official hospitality provider of the NFL is offering ticket packages that include admission to the team pregame parties starting at $4,081. Packages that include a four-night hotel stay in Coral Gables, Brickell or South Beach start at $6,670.