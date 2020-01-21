Crews work tirelessly to get Hard Rock Stadium ready for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – There’s less than two weeks until Super Bowl LIV kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium and crews on Tuesday were working tirelessly to get everything ready for the faceoff between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The end zones have to be painted,” NFL Senior Director of Event Operation Eric Finkelstein said.

Other logos are already in place.

“We’ve been here over the last 14 months, every month,” Finkelstein said.

The bulk of the work started Jan. 2.

Sometimes up to 6,000 people are on site and the field was specifically grown for Super Bowl LIV.

“You can see the landscaping, it’s so beautiful. The beautiful white spires on top of the building,” Nicki Ewell, director of NFL events, said.

For those lucky enough to be inside the stadium during the game, signal data will be top notch.

Sergei Mislevy, of Verizon Wireless, showed Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela their operation at the stadium, where there were miles of fiber and more than 1,500 antennas, some even under the seats.

This is one of 16 stadiums in the NFL with 5G service.

“We know our fans are spending a lot of money to come to the Super Bowl so we do not hold back when it comes to creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ewell said.

Miami airport officials are already warning the public that passenger traffic is expected to jump three days before the big game.

The busiest day is expected to be the Monday after the game when more than 90,000 people are expected to leave Miami International Airport, likely setting a single-day record for departures at MIA.