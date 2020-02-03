Mahomes leads furious fourth quarter comeback, Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The potent offense of the Kansas City Chiefs was held in check for three and a half quarters, but as the saying goes, that's why they play all sixty minutes.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City on an exciting fourth quarter comeback, erasing a 10-point deficit by scoring three late touchdowns en route to a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Running back Damien Williams scored twice in the final 2:44 of the game, including the championship-sealing 38-yard scamper with 72 seconds left.

Mahomes, who seemed flustered at times by the relentless 49ers defensive front, was the catalyst of a remarkable comeback effort after Kansas City conceded 17 straight points to San Francisco.

It came on a play that would prove to be the turning point of Super Bowl LIV.

Trailing 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, the Chiefs converted on a 3rd & 15 when Mahomes hit a wide open Tyreek Hill 44 yards down the field.

Instead of handing the ball, and all the momentum, back to San Francisco, the Chiefs offense marched on.

Four plays later, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce in the back of the end zone, bringing Kansas City to within three points of the Niners.

A quick three and out forced by the Chiefs defense put Mahomes and his friends right back on the field.

It took Kansas City a mere 2:26 to drive the necessary 65 yards, capped off by a 5-yard receiving score by Williams.

Mahomes was a perfect 5-for-5 on the drive, throwing for 60 yards and the touchdown that put KC in the lead for good.

San Francisco's offense was led, as it has been throughout the season, by the ground game. The combination of Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Deebo Samuel galloped for 141 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per clip.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was steady for the 49ers, throwing for 219 yards, spread out among eight different receivers, a touchdown and two interceptions.

GAME NOTES

Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV. He finished with 286 passing yards, 29 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

It’s been 25 years since the 49ers last NFL title, which they won inside the building now called Hard Rock Stadium.

For just the fourth time in 54 years, the Super Bowl was tied at halftime.

Mahomes, who went 163 postseason pass attempts without throwing an interception, tossed two in the span of eight throws during the second half.

Kansas City’s last Super Bowl appearance was 50 years ago when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.