Safety clear priority as fans arrive for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – With Super Bowl Sunday upon us, one of the busiest weeks in recent memory is nearing its end.

Hundreds of thousands of travelers converged on South Florida for Super Bowl LIV and its corresponding events, parties and countless other football-related festivities.

Of course, with so many additional people in town, local law enforcement has been all hands on deck.

Officers from several agencies were out in full force on Saturday night, the eve of Super Bowl LIV.

There were a total of 129 arrests in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, including 38 in the City of Miami.

Miami-Dade police made 27 arrests, Miami Beach police arrested 9 people and there were 3 arrests in Miami Gardens.

Additionally, officials said there were no high-profile or celebrity arrests that they were aware of.

Despite the additional partygoers in town, officials say these arrest numbers are usually higher.

“We usually average 150,” said Juan Diasgranados with Miami-Dade Corrections. “The numbers are lower than normal, which is good news considering all of the events and festivities taking place this weekend.”

Officers will be out on droves once again on Sunday.

Fans arriving to Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV were met by layers of security.

About 1500 federal, state and local law enforcement officers are working the game, including units keeping an eye on things from helicopters.

While many of the officers are in plain sight, there are plenty that will go unseen and blend into the massive crowd in order to keep fans safe.

Monday Feb. 3 is expected to be the busiest travel day of the week, according to officials at Miami International Airport.