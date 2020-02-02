High school football player killed in Palm Beach County church shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Instead of celebrating Super Bowl LIV Sunday, a family is mourning the death of a 15-year-old Deerfield Beach High School football player who died after a Saturday afternoon shooting at a church in Palm Beach County.

Terrance Jackson was supposed to be traveling with his team to visit colleges, relatives said. His family was already in mourning, so he stayed home to attend his grandfather’s funeral at Victory City Church, 163 W. 20 St., in Riviera Beach.

“Some type of disagreement between the family that kind of escalated ... and got out of control,”said Tywuante D. Lupoe, Victory City Church’s senior pastor.

ShotSpotter technology detected 13 rounds were fired about 2:30 p.m., Riviera Beach police officers said. The shooting left Jackson and a man dead and another person wounded.

Detectives are still searching for the shooter on Sunday.

Loved ones to hold vigil for Bryce Gowdy

In December, Jackson had been mourning the death of Bryce Gowdy, a fellow Deerfield Beach High School football player who had been recruited by Georgia Tech.

Gowdy, whose death was ruled a suicide, was supposed to start classes at Georgia Tech on Jan. 6.