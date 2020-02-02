South Florida native Lamar Jackson named NFL MVP

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – South Florida native Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s most valuable player.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was a unanimous choice for MVP during Saturday’s awards ceremony in Miami. He earned all 50 first-place votes, making him only the second unanimous MVP in NFL history, joining New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Jackson led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns. He threw for 3,127 yards while adding seven trips to the end zone on the ground.

Jackson’s 1,206 rushing yards broke the single-season record for a quarterback.

The Pompano Beach-born former Boynton Beach Community High School star won the 2016 Heisman Trophy while at Louisville and landed in Baltimore with the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest quarterback to win the MVP award since the 1970 NFL merger.