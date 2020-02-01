Former Hurricanes, NFL star Edgerrin James headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

MIAMI – Former NFL and University of Miami star Edgerrin James can now add Hall of Famer to his list of accolades.

James announced Saturday on Instagram that he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The fourth time was the charm for the retired running back, who will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August. He was previously a finalist in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

“Started with gold teeth, ended with a gold jacket,” James wrote in his Instagram post on the eve of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

James ranks third on Miami’s all-time rushing list with 2,960 yards and 32 touchdowns. The fourth overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 draft, James was named NFL offensive rookie of the year and was the league’s rushing leader in each of his first two seasons.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. He amassed 12,246 yards and 80 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.

He still holds the Colts’ franchise record for rushing yards (9,226) and career rushing touchdowns (64).