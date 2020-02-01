2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Riviera Beach church after funeral service

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were killed and two others were injured Saturday afternoon at a Riviera Beach church following a funeral service, WPBF reported.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Victory City Church at 163 W. 20th St.

Riviera Beach police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy and a man were pronounced dead at the scene.

They said one female victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and a second juvenile victim was taken to another nearby hospital.

The surviving victims’ conditions have not been released.

Police said its ShotSpotter technology detected 13 rounds in the area.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not been released.