Kanye West brings ‘Sunday Service’ to downtown Miami

Kanye West sang during his Sunday Service Experience worship event at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in downtown Miami.

West’s 11 a.m. event was in partnership with VOUS church in Wynwood and it was held in the area where the NFL is hosting a free Super Bowl LIV fan event.

The 42-year-old rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian, has been holding his Sunday Service weekly events in Los Angeles for about a year.

Event organizers had a full truck with free pale yellow commemorative T-shirts and distributed them to attendees.

The celebrities who have joined West’s Sunday events include Diplo, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Busy Philipps and Courtney Love.