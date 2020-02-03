Missouri man claims Floyd Mayweather threatened to beat him up outside Fontainebleau

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Missouri man claims boxer Floyd Mayweather threatened to beat him up outside of the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

Ricco Kimbrough, 32, of Berkeley, Missouri, filed a report with the Miami Beach Police Department.

According to the report, Kimbrough was standing in the valet area Saturday when he spotted Mayweather and asked if he could take a picture with him.

"I can't even get a good morning first," Mayweather replied, sounding irritated.

Kimbrough claimed Mayweather's security team pushed him away before the 42-year-old boxer who retired with an undefeated record told him, "I'll beat your ass."

Cellphone video of the incident does not appear to show Mayweather assault Kimbrough, who admits the former boxer never touched him.

Warning: Explicit language can be heard in video below.