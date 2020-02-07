Miami Heat acquires Iguodala, Crowder, Hill

The Miami Heat announced Thursday night the team acquired three-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from the Memphis Grizzlies.

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo)

The three-team deal involved the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters.

“We think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster,” said Pat Riley, the Miami Heat’s president. “Today is also a sad day because we lose three very good players.”

Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill (44) passes the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Memphis will receive Winslow and Waiters. The Timberwolves will receive Johnson.