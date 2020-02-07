Miami Heat acquires Iguodala, Crowder, Hill
The Miami Heat announced Thursday night the team acquired three-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from the Memphis Grizzlies.
The three-team deal involved the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters.
“We think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster,” said Pat Riley, the Miami Heat’s president. “Today is also a sad day because we lose three very good players.”
Memphis will receive Winslow and Waiters. The Timberwolves will receive Johnson.
MIAMI ALOT OF HARD WORK & DEDICATION IS ON THE WAY.! I FEEL THE LOVE FROM YOU FANS ALREADY AND ITS GREATLY APPRECIATED.!! LETS WORK.! 😈— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 6, 2020
-99
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.