Butler, Heat ready for the home stretch of the season

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are preparing themselves for the home stretch.

The Heat have 28 games left in the regular season.

Miami is currently the No. 4 seed in the East with a 35-19 record.

“I’m not going to say we thought we’d go out there and go 1-4 or lose any game, but it happened” said Jimmy Butler.

Butler added: “But that was so many days ago, that was before the break, I think it’s a new season, it’s a new part of the season starting after the break. So, we’ve got to be locked in. We’ll get it done.”

The Heat practiced without Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard who continue to recover from injuries.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro is already trying to negotiate to play as soon as possible, but there is no timeline for his foot injury.