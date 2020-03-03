Inter Miami CF looks to improve after first match

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF is looking to build off their opener.

The franchise played their first match ever on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Inter Miami CF lost 1-0 to LAFC, one of the best clubs in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami returned to their practice field on Tuesday.

“We just want to get better every single day, this is just another day where we can get better” said forward Robbie Robinson.

Robinson said he learned a lot from the match, including little details like his movement off the ball.

Next up, Inter Miami plays at D.C. United on Saturday.