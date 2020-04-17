86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 18 - April 17, 2020

Panthers goaltending legend John Vanbiesbrouck joins the CTC podcast

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sports, NHL, Panthers
Former Florida Panthers goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck joined the Chirping the Cats podcast.
Former Florida Panthers goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck joined the Chirping the Cats podcast. (Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 18 of Chirping the Cats features the Florida Panthers original marquee player and a big part of the team's early success, goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck.

David and John discuss playing for legendary head coach Herb Brooks, a couple of amazing playoff runs, including Florida’s march to the 1996 Stanley Cup Final, his iconic Panthers goalie helmet, becoming an executive for USA Hockey and much more.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android

1:10 – Playing for USA Hockey legend Herb Brooks as a 21-year-old NHL rookie

3:55 – 1986 playoff run with Rangers, defeating top two seeds in Eastern Conference

7:05 – Transitioning from Original Six team (Rangers) to brand new franchise (Florida)

10:50 – Developing a strong mentality, exceling as a smaller goaltender

16:10 – The "Rat Trick"

17:40 – Goalie fights during '96 playoff run; importance of having 'scrapability'

20:50 – One moment that stands out from Panthers '96 playoffs

22:00 – NHL's odd timing to enforce a stick taping rule during Stanley Cup Final

25:45 – Goaltending style changes; evolving with the game from stand-up to butterfly

32:35 – Sticking with Brown goalie equipment throughout his career

35:30 – Design story behind his iconic Panthers goalie helmet

37:20 – Transitioning from player to executive with USA Hockey

40:30 – Taking pride in Panthers drafting of USA Hockey goaltender Spencer Knight

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: