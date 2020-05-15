Dolphins fans invited to celebrate Don Shula

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins fans will have a chance to pay tribute to Don Shula next week — in a socially distanced kind of way, of course.

Fans are invited to drive into Hard Rock Stadium to view the Don Shula statue on Friday May 22 (2-7 p.m.) and Saturday May 23 (10-4 p.m.).

The team says it’s the first of a series of events to celebrate the legendary coach who died earlier this month at 90. That will include a separate public memorial at Hard Rock Stadium “once it is deemed safe for large scale events,” the Dolphins say.

Fans coming to the stadium next week must follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged not to bring items with them as they view the statue.

Cars will be able to enter through Gate 5 before heading to the East Gate near the Don Shula statue.