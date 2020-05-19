Marlins players begin working out in Jupiter facility

JUPITER, Fla. – The Miami Marlins are one baby step closer to a return to baseball.

While the Players Association and owners work on a deal, members of the Marlins 40-man roster had the opportunity to workout at the team’s facility in Jupiter.

The workouts were on a strictly voluntary basis.

Players were required to adhere to strict social distancing measures.

The players are required to wear masks around the facility.

Major League Baseball started Spring Training, before being interrupted by the pandemic in March.