Marlins allow members of 40-man roster to workout in Jupiter

Team moving closer to return

Miami Marlins outfielder Matt Kemp (27) looks on during spring training baseball practice in Jupiter, Fla., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
JUPITER – The Miami Marlins are taking a step closer to returning to baseball.

The team will allow members of the 40-man roster to return to the Spring Training facility in Jupiter, as was first reported by radio host Andy Slater.

The team confirmed to Local 10 that players can either throw off the mound of hit in a batting cage.

Workouts for the players are optional.

This will begin on Tuesday.

All sessions are closed to fans and the media.

Meanwhile, MLB’s Players Association and Owners are trying to work out a deal for a possible 2020 season.

