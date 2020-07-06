Meyers Leonard is ready for the NBA bubble

MIAMI – Heat big man Meyers Leonard spoke to reporters on Monday about the upcoming NBA bubble.

In his view, the Heat’s culture will give them an edge over other teams.

Leonard said, “There’s going to be bumps along the way. What I do know, this is going to be a very interesting time in the NBA because we’re going to constantly be around each other, we’re not at home, we’re in a hotel room for 3-4 months. That’s crazy. However, what I do know about the Heat is that Heat culture is very real.”

Leonard said the Heat’s mentality of being there for others and working towards one goal is what they’re going to do.

Leonard said despite the Covid-19 outbreak in Florida, “I’ve felt completely comfortable in all of my workouts and everything we’ve been doing.”

To say Leonard is excited to return to action would be an understatement.

Leonard said, “The level of excitement to compete and be around the team again and get back on the floor, i don’t know, one-thousand out of 100 percent.”

Leonard said he cannot wait to get back with his team.

He also credited the Heat with giving him a consistent role on the team, something he says, he did not have in Portland.

Leonard said, “I don’t mind being whatever you want to call me, the glue guy, the role guy, I don’t care. I don’t care about anything. All I care about is wins, period.”