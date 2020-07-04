Third Miami Heat player tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI – As the NBA looks to resume its season that was placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are now several confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Miami Heat roster.

A source has confirmed to Local 10 news that a third Heat player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The team has not released the names of the second or third player to test positive, but the Miami Herald reports that both are rotational players who are expected to contribute.

The Heat had already closed down their facility after the second positive test was revealed on Friday.

Derrick Jones, Jr. was the first player to test positive. The team is set to head to the Wide World of Sports complex for the restart of the NBA season on Wednesday.