Third Miami Heat player tests positive for COVID-19

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies practice before an NBA basketball game in Miami, Fla. If so inclined, NBA teams like Miami, Orlando and Utah could all be back in the gym for voluntary workouts in small groups starting Friday when the league ban on such things expires. None of them will be reopening that day. There's a clear desire for basketball to resume but, perhaps mindful of how rushing back too quickly hurt other leagues around the world, the NBA seems to be taking very cautious baby steps back to the court. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – As the NBA looks to resume its season that was placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are now several confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Miami Heat roster.

A source has confirmed to Local 10 news that a third Heat player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The team has not released the names of the second or third player to test positive, but the Miami Herald reports that both are rotational players who are expected to contribute. 

The Heat had already closed down their facility after the second positive test was revealed on Friday.

Derrick Jones, Jr. was the first player to test positive. The team is set to head to the Wide World of Sports complex for the restart of the NBA season on Wednesday.

