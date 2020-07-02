Miami Heat teams up with Miami-Dade Parks to provide virtual basketball training for kids

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are providing a way for kids to stay active while remaining at home this summer.

The Jr. Heat Gym has gone virtual this year, and the five-week basketball skills series is free for any kids that want to sharpen their skills.

The Heat are collaborating with Miami-Dade Parks to make this happen.

"We wanted to come up with a creative way to keep kids active and engaged during this summer of quarantine," said Jeff Craney, Miami Heat VP of Marketing. "We're thrilled to partner with Miami-Dade Parks to provide children an avenue to have fun while learning the game of basketball in a virtual manner."

Jr. Heat coaches and trainers providing tips include Tony Fiorentino, Ruth Riley Hunter, Glen Rice and others.

To sign up, visit. www.JrHeat.com.

Kids participating in the virtual workouts will receive emails with basketball drills and different skill work to practice, which will include ball handling, shooting, footwork and finishing around the basket.