Urena scratched from start, amidst reports three Marlins tested positive for Covid-19

Marlins forced to change pitchers

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: Marlins
MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 10: Jose Urena #62 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on August 10, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI – The Miami Marlins scratched starter Jose Urena on Sunday.

The MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Urena and two Marlins position players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish reports that at least three Marlins position players and one pitcher will be out in the coming days.

Before the Marlins started their series against Philadelphia, catcher Jorge Alfaro was added to the injury list.

Major League Baseball has stated before the season, they’re going to treat positive tests like an injury and that teams will keep on going.

