Dolphins add OL Ereck Flowers to reserve/Covid-19 list

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins added offensive lineman Ereck Flowers to the reserve/Covid-19 list on Sunday.

They also activated long snapper Blake Ferguson off that list.

The NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list is for players who either test positive for the virus or have been exposed to it and have to quarantine.

Flowers played his college ball at the University of Miami.

He signed with the Dolphins this offseason after starting all 16 games at left guard for Washington last season.

Flowers was drafted originally by the New York Giants in the first round with the No. 9 overall pick. He was not successful as a left tackle in New York.

Flowers signed a 3-year deal with the Dolphins worth $30-million.