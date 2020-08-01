Watch: Dolphins “Placeholder” Fitzpatrick Excited to Work with Tua

Davie – Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick knows that his time as the team’s starter is temporary. And, given the player to whom he’s passing the torch, he’s perfectly fine with that.

“I know that I am the placeholder,” Fitzpatrick said. “Whenever it is that Tua gets his chance, I’m going to be his biggest cheerleader.”

Fitzpatrick spoke more about how the two have “really hit it off, even though I’m an old geezer” and he also discussed the safety protocols the Fins have taken. You can watch that and more here.