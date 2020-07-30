Dolphins players recover from COVID-19, donate plasma to help fight virus

The Dolphins announced Thursday that several of their players have recovered from COVID-19. Many of those players took a moment to try and help out in the fight against the virus.

Rookie running back Malcolm Perry and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were among the players who donated convalescent plasma on OneBlood’s Big Red Bus.

Because antibodies to the virus remain in the plasma portion of the blood after fighting off coronavirus, transfusing plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 into a patient fighting the virus can boost their immune system.

“I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need,” Perry said via the Dolphins. “Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that he has talked to his players about remaining careful and following protocols to keep safe from the virus.

The NFL has created a reserve/COVID-19 list where players who have tested positive, or have been around someone who has, can be placed on while waiting to return to action.

The Dolphins started reporting to training camp this week.