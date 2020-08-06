82ºF

Hurricanes Release Football Schedule

Canes kickoff vs. UAB September 10, play FSU 16 days later

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami coach Manny Diaz told The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 that he believes the Hurricanes are already better than they were when last season's 6-7 debacle ended. Diaz says the Hurricanes have improved their roster and their coaching staff, both by additions and subtractions. He also drew a parallel to the culture that the Miami Heat have stuck with in their bounceback season this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Coral Gables – Hurricanes football fans won’t get to wait long to see a rivalry game this year.

The University of Miami announced their 2020 schedule Thursday morning, and it includes a date with FSU on September 26. The Canes kick off their slate against UAB on Thursday, September 10 and also face off against Clemson two weeks later.

The full schedule is listed below.

· Thurs., Sept. 10 – UAB

  • Sat., Sept. 19 – at Louisville*
  • Sat., Sept. 26 – Florida State*
  • Sat., Oct. 3 – open date
  • Sat., Oct. 10 – at Clemson*
  • Sat., Oct. 17 – Pittsburgh*
  • Sat., Oct. 24 – Virginia*
  • Sat., Oct. 31open date
  • Fri., Nov. 6 – at NC State*
  • Sat., Nov. 14 – at Virginia Tech*
  • Sat., Nov. 21 – Georgia Tech*
  • Sat., Nov. 28 – at Wake Forest

