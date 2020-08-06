Hurricanes Release Football Schedule

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Coral Gables – Hurricanes football fans won’t get to wait long to see a rivalry game this year.

The University of Miami announced their 2020 schedule Thursday morning, and it includes a date with FSU on September 26. The Canes kick off their slate against UAB on Thursday, September 10 and also face off against Clemson two weeks later.

The full schedule is listed below.

· Thurs., Sept. 10 – UAB