FIU assistant coach Aubrey Hill dies after battle with cancer

MIAMI – An assistant coach on the Florida International University football staff passed away Sunday.

FIU announced that wide receiver coach Aubrey Hill died following a battle with cancer.

Hill, 48, was entering his fourth season on the FIU sidelines.

"It was a shock to learn of Aubrey's passing tonight after his long battle with cancer," FIU Head Coach Butch Davis said. "Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father. We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Hill was a popular wide receiver during his playing days at the University of Florida, from 1990-94, when he caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Before joining the FIU coaching staff, Hill spent four years as the head football coach at Miami Carol City High School, winning a Class 6A state title in 2016.

His coaching resume also includes stops at the University of Miami, University of Florida, Marshall University, the University of Pittsburgh and Duke University.