Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel carted off during practice

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel was carted off the field on Tuesday.

The injury happened during a portion of the practice that the media is not permitted to shoot.

It was just the second of 14 practices that the Dolphins will have in pads before the start of the regular.

Miami opens on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 13.

The Dolphins acquired Biegel as part of the trade for Kiko Alonso.

Biegel, 27, is in his fourth NFL season.

In 2019, he had 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception.

Biegel played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin.