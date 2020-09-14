Heat-Celtics: A look at Game 1 of East finals

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

GAME 1: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Lake Buena Vista, Florida

LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston went 2-1 against Miami during the regular season.

The Celtics are 30-13 in conference games. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.2.

The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 23-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Goran Dragic is averaging 19 points and four rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 107.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100 points on 40.5% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 112.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Chris Silva: out (groin).