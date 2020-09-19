FSU football coach Mike Norvell will miss rivalry showdown with Miami after testing positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University’s Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will take over preparing for the next Seminoles game, which is against the Hurricanes in Miami, after head football coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Seminoles athletic department, Norvell is not reporting any symptoms and is in quarantine, according to Local 10 news partner, WKMG-News 6.

Norvell issued a statement Saturday following the announcement.

“In our most recent round of COVID testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week,” Norvell stated in an FSU news release. “My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining.”

FSU has a bye this week. The next game is in Miami on Sept. 26.

“Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward,” Norvell said.

Florida State’s athletics director, David Coburn said the school has no plan to cancel or postpone the Seminoles' next game against the Hurricanes.

The coach said the positive result was not expected, however, the school was prepared for the situation.

“My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare.”

The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium with a limited audience and will air on WPLG-Local 10 on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.