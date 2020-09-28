Marlins face Cubs in playoffs; Game 1 Wednesday on Local 10

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins, back in MLB’s postseason for the first time since their title in 2003, will face a familiar playoff foe: the Chicago Cubs.

Game 1 is Wednesday at 2 p.m. on Local 10, hours before the Heat and Lakers tip off the NBA Finals, also on Local 10.

All of the games in the best-of-three Marlins-Cubs series will be at Wrigley Field. Game 2 is Thursday and Game 3 (if necessary) is Friday.

The Marlins, of course, beat Chicago in the NLCS in that 2003 run as a wild card.

Now, Miami is seeded sixth in the National League and faces the third-seeded Cubs in the new eight-teams-per-league format.

The full MLB postseason schedule can be seen at mlb.com/postseason.