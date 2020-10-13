Gators halt football activities following COVID-19 outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida has shut down football activities following a COVID-19 outbreak among the team on the school’s Gainesville campus.

Florida’s athletic director released a statement saying the team has experienced a spike in positive coronavirus cases among players this week, and for that, team activities are being paused.

The statement read:

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increased in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU. These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

The Gators were set to begin preparing for a big home game against LSU on Saturday following Florida’s disappointing loss last weekend to Texas A&M.

After the game, Gators head coach Dan Mullen said he wanted to pack the swamp for the LSU game, saying he wanted 90,000 fans to be allowed into the stadium.

According to the school, the situation will be reevaluated on Wednesday.