CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami senior wide receiver Mike Harley was named ACC receiver of the week.

Harley finished with career-high totals in every category in Miami’s win over Virginia on Saturday.

Harley had 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Harley started the game by catching a 43-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.

The Hurricanes are now 5-1 on the season.

They have a bye week before returning to action on Nov. 6 at NC State.