King, Hurricanes looking to build momentum against Virginia

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The 11th-ranked Miami Hurricanes are looking to pick up momentum with a win Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium against Virgina.

The Canes bounced back from a tough road loss at Clemson with a 31-19 win over Pittsburgh last Saturday.

In that game, transfer quarterback D’Eriq King threw for four touchdowns.

King said Wednesday, “I think the team has a good feel right now. I know we lost one game. But I think as far as staying together, I think that’s the most important thing for us. We just have to keep believing and getting better every single day.”

To go along with his touchdowns, King threw two interceptions.

He said, “It’s gonna be mistakes in the game, it’s gonna be things we gotta correct. We all know that, especially me. Being a quarterback, especially on offense, we have to keep correcting a lot of things. But, I think we keep coming into the building and have the right attitude, those things will be corrected.”

King said the team is looking forward to playing Virginia and it’s always a blessing to have another game.

King believes Virginia’s defense is tough, “I’ve just got to get the ball out. I just have to know where my surest throw is at.... As far as Virginia, they have a pretty good defense, real long and athletic, they can make plays in space. We have to take what they give us and take shots when they come.”

The Hurricanes and UVA kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday.