Report: Miami Heat to host New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas Day

MIAMI – It looks like Santa Claus may be leaving an extra special gift under the tree for Miami Heat fans this Christmas.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat will kick off the NBA’s five-game slate on Christmas Day.

Miami will host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at noon, per the report.

That will be followed by Warriors-Bucks at 2:30 p.m., Nets-Celtics at 5 p.m., Mavericks-Lakers at 8 p.m. and Clippers-Nuggets at 10:30 p.m.

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

Wipe your chin, basketball fans…it’s only a few weeks away.

The Heat will open their 2020 Training Camp on Tuesday at American Airlines Arena.