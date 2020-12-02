54ºF

Report: Miami Heat to host New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas Day

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (0) during the second half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MIAMI – It looks like Santa Claus may be leaving an extra special gift under the tree for Miami Heat fans this Christmas.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat will kick off the NBA’s five-game slate on Christmas Day.

Miami will host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at noon, per the report.

That will be followed by Warriors-Bucks at 2:30 p.m., Nets-Celtics at 5 p.m., Mavericks-Lakers at 8 p.m. and Clippers-Nuggets at 10:30 p.m.

Wipe your chin, basketball fans…it’s only a few weeks away.

The Heat will open their 2020 Training Camp on Tuesday at American Airlines Arena.

