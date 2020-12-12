Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin out against Kansas City after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins running back room can’t seem to catch a break this season.

Myles Gaskin will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gaskin, who missed four weeks due to a knee injury, returned to the Dolphins backfield last weekend when Miami defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries, adding a pair of receptions that he turned into another 51 yards.

While Gaskin was out, Salvon Ahmed picked up most of Miami’s carries, but he too will be out on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

Expect Miami to lean heavily on DeAndre Washington, who is dealing with a hamstring injury but practiced in full on Friday.

The Dolphins also elevated Elijah McGuire from the practice squad to take Gaskin’s spot on the roster. McGuire was signed by Miami earlier this week.

Most recently, McGuire was taking reps on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He last played in the NFL in 2018 for the New York Jets.

During his two seasons with New York, McGuire accumulated 591 yards on 180 rushes, averaging 3.3 yards per carry.