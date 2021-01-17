Heat looking to bounce back from loss to lowly Pistons

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are looking for answers.

The Heat lost by 20 points at home to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, the team with the worst record in the NBA heading into the matchup.

Those two teams will meet again on Monday.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that the Heat were back to work on Sunday.

Spoelstra said, “We’re just trying to improve our basketball team. We don’t have to get caught up all the drama or narratives. It was a very good day of work. Doing everything we can to make sure we’re better tomorrow.”

Spoelstra wants players to feel more comfortable, in rhythm, and in the flow of the game.

Spoelstra said, “It’s not making excuses, or feeling sorry for ourselves. I really like that aspect of our team.”

The key said Spoelstra, is to focus on the right now, “Our guys came in with a great approach today. That’s all that matters. You can be as frustrated, disappointed, angry or whatever you feel about how the games have gone, but it’s your approach to find solutations the next day that matters. Our guys have been committed to this process of getting better. We know we have a lot to improve in a lot of areas, but we’ll get there.”