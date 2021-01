(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Heat are planning to allow fans for the first time this season starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The Heat are hoping to admit a limited number of season ticket holders, less than 2,000, according to reports.

This would apply to games between Jan. 28 and Feb. 9 at American Airlines Arena.