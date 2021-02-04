Tua Tagovailoa launches foundation to benefit South Florida, Hawaii and Alabama

MIAMI – He’s been the subject of trade speculation, but Tua Tagovailoa is making clear his intentions to be part of the South Florida community.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins quarterback announced the establishment of the Tua Foundation, a nonprofit “dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.”

A total of $50,000 is being spread equally in South Florida, his native Hawaii and Alabama, where he starred in college.

Locally, $16,667 is being granted to the Police Athletic League of North Miami, which serves a mission to “cultivate the partnership between parents, schools, the community, and the police department in order to develop productive, active leaders from our communities’ youth.”

The other beneficiaries are Big Oak Ranch, which helps abused, neglected and abandoned children in Springville, Alabama, and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu.

“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need,” Tagovailoa said in a statement. “Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”

Tagovailoa, 22, also established a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school in Honolulu last spring. It will award four scholarships to students over the next four years.

The No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, Tagovailoa passed for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie.

Despite helping the team to a 10-6 record, trade rumors have swirled with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade from the Houston Texans. It would likely take dealing Tagovailoa if the Dolphins wanted to land Watson.

For more information about Tagovailoa’s foundation, visit www.TuaFoundation.org.