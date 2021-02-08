‘Pull up those pants!’ Super Bowl streaker called hilariously on radio

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the Super Bowl 55 on Sunday night.

It’s too early to tell how it will rank among the iconic play-by-play calls in Super Bowl history, but Kevin Harlan’s radio description of a man running across the field Sunday night in partial undress was a highlight from a snoozy second half.

Harlan, the longtime football and basketball announcer, was calling the game for Westwood One radio, which is simulcast across the country.

While the TV broadcast on CBS tried not to show the streaker to avoid egging on future copycats — and the threat of partial nudity — Harlan seemingly figured he could do no wrong detailing what was happening for that minute on the field at Raymond James Stadium on audio.

“Some guy with a bra,” Harlan first described the streaker. “He’s pulling down his pants. Put up your pants, my man!”

The man was ultimately tackled near the goal line, leading Harlan to his crescendo.

“Pull up your pants, take off the bra and be a man!” Harlan exclaimed.

Listen for yourself:

Kevin Harlan’s call of the #SuperBowl streaker on the field is incredible pic.twitter.com/NklrjZFE6I — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 8, 2021

We’d say “Only in Florida,” but with the Super Bowl, this sort of thing can happen anywhere.