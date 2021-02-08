Super Bowl streaker is South Florida resident, records show

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida man who ran onto the field in the final minutes of the Super Bowl has been identified.

Yuri Andrade, 31, of Boca Raton, was charged Sunday night with trespassing, court records show, after he raced across the field at Raymond James Stadium wearing a pink leotard and shorts that fell just a bit too low.

After spending the night in jail, he posted a $500 cash bond and was released early Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County’s arrest database.

You didn’t see much of him on the CBS broadcast of the Super Bowl, as their cameras quickly turned away while Andrade was being chased and eventually tackled by security near one of the end zones.

But several videos made their way onto social media, and a radio announcer’s play-by-play of the scene has gone viral.

The first team to play a Super Bowl on their home field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, to win their second NFL title.